Arsenal, Man United Monitor Bournemouth Midfielder Marcus Tavernier

Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs monitoring AFC Bournemouth midfielder Marcus Tavernier, according to TEAMtalk. Arsenal have been compiling scouting reports on the 27-year-old as they assess attacking options and are also tracking his Bournemouth teammate Junior Kroupi. Tavernier has six goals in 14 appearances this season and has attracted interest from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, per TEAMtalk.

Arsenal are also keeping tabs on RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa ahead of the January window, The Sun reports. The 21-year-old has 16 goals and 18 assists in 85 appearances for Leipzig and is seen as a potential replacement on the left flank following the departures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. The Sun adds that Leipzig, having sold Yan Diomande to Real Madrid for €125 million last window, do not need to raise funds and would likely retain Nusa even if a €60 million offer arrived.

Other attacking options are being considered around the Premier League. Newcastle United are weighing a January approach for Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney, according to Football Insider, with the 30-year-old having previously worked with Magpies head coach Matthias Jaissle in Saudi Arabia. Manchester United have also placed Toney on a shortlist as they search for reinforcements following Benjamin Šeško’s injury, Football Insider reports.

Bayern Munich have scouted FC Porto winger Oskar Pietuszewski as a potential backup for Luis Díaz, Sky Germany reports. The 18-year-old has a €60 million release clause and has been capped six times by Poland. Arsenal and Manchester City are monitoring Newcastle full back Tino Livramento, Football Insider adds, with the club potentially open to a sale next summer if a new contract cannot be agreed; his current deal runs until 2028. The Telegraph reports Tottenham retain first-option matching rights on Harry Kane despite his Bayern contract running until 2029.

A number of other moves have been reported across Europe: Real Madrid are progressing terms with Manchester United academy graduate JJ Gabriel (Fabrizio Romano); AC Milan face competition from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City for Club Brugge striker Nicolò Tresoldi (Tuttomercatoweb); Liverpool have shown interest in Fenerbahçe full back Archie Brown (TEAMtalk); Atlético Madrid are eyeing River Plate goalkeeper Santiago Beltrán (Diario AS); Chelsea are discussing an improved contract for Levi Colwill (TEAMtalk); and Paris Saint-Germain are tracking Cologne winger Saïd El Mala, according to reports.