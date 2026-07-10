Arsenal move for Club Brugge’s Christos Tzolis as potential Trossard replacement

Arsenal are set to advance an approach for Club Brugge attacker Christos Tzolis, according to The Sun. The report names the 24-year-old as a transfer target for the Gunners as they look to bolster their attacking options.

The Sun says Arsenal have identified Tzolis as a possible replacement for Besiktas-linked Leandro Trossard and are closing in on a deal worth around £35 million. The expected fee is reported by The Sun to be in that region.

Tzolis previously played in the Premier League with Norwich City during the 2021-22 season. It is reported that a move for him would not derail Arsenal’s pursuit of Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers, who remains one of the club’s top priorities.

Elsewhere in the transfer market, Manchester United and Newcastle United have registered interest in Nottingham Forest full back Neco Williams, the BBC reports. The 25-year-old Wales international featured in 37 of Forest’s 38 Premier League matches last season and demonstrated versatility by playing on both sides of the defence, while Forest hope to retain him by offering an improved contract.

Several other moves were confirmed or reported: Manchester City have signed Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pierce Charles, who has immediately joined Queens Park Rangers on loan; American forward Cole Campbell is joining Bundesliga newcomer Elversberg from Borussia Dortmund; Arsenal Women signed Barcelona full back Ona Battle on a free transfer; and Manchester City Women signed England left back Niamh Charles from Chelsea for a reported fee of £500,000.