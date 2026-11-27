Arsenal have parted ways with manager Renee Slegers, who led the club to the UEFA Women’s Champions League title in 2025 and ended an 18-year wait for the trophy, according to the report. Attention has immediately turned to who will replace her amid one of the club’s poorest runs of form.

The Gunners have begun the Women’s Super League season with six consecutive home draws — a start no women’s club has previously recorded — and remain without a win at the Emirates this campaign. After 10 league games Arsenal sit 12 points behind leaders Chelsea and occupy sixth place in the WSL, according to the report.

Offensive struggles have compounded the problems. Arsenal’s shot conversion rate stands at a record-low 5% and the side has managed only 11 goals so far. Having failed to finish the UWCL league phase in the top four, the club must go through the February playoffs, increasing pressure on the next head coach, according to the report.

Melissa Clarke-Reed will lead the team in the immediate term, the report states, after Slegers’ assistant Aaron D’Antino also departed. The report advises against appointing an existing assistant as permanent manager and suggests an interim appointment through 2027 could allow time for a full search and a wider review of the club’s footballing structure.

The report stresses that the season’s shortcomings cannot be laid at Slegers’ feet alone and calls for a broader reassessment of senior management, coaching and backroom support. Without structural change, the club risks repeating the same cycle under a different coach, the report warns.

Among potential external candidates, Marc Skinner is listed as a free agent with extensive WSL experience after spells at Birmingham City and Manchester United. Skinner spent five years at United, leading them to second place in 2022-23, securing their first UWCL qualification and delivering the 2024 FA Cup, though concerns remain over his squad management and player development and his tenure ended amid frustrations over investment and ambition from above, according to the report. Alexander Straus is also mentioned as an intriguing option, having established a strong reputation during his time at Bayern Munich.