Arsenal have renewed their interest in Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, according to TEAMtalk. Williams, a Spain World Cup winner, had appeared unlikely to move after signing a 10-year contract extension last summer that included a €100 million exit clause, but TEAMtalk reports he is now open to a transfer as the Gunners weigh options on the left flank.

TEAMtalk adds that Arsenal are also considering several alternatives for the left side, with Real Madrid’s Endrick, RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa, Brentford’s Kevin Schade and Atlético Madrid forward Álex Baena all under consideration by the Premier League champions.

Elsewhere, Mundo Deportivo reports that Real Madrid are expected to trigger the €80 million release clause in Nico Paz’s Como contract following another strong campaign in Italy. The outlet says Los Blancos have until next summer to activate the clause. Paz joined Como for €6 million in 2024, with a restructured deal last summer that raised his release clause to €80 million; he has six goals and eight assists in 14 appearances across all competitions, Mundo Deportivo adds.

Marca reports Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde could be moved this winter, with his representatives exploring destinations and the club preferring a permanent sale rather than a loan. Marca places a potential fee at roughly €40 million and links Manchester United and Liverpool as interested parties. Matteo Moretto reports Valencia have made contact over Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham, seeking a January loan with part of his wages to be covered; Moretto notes Abraham has started just once under Unai Emery this season, in the EFL Cup.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports Napoli would allow midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to depart in January if a €7 million offer arrives, with PSV Eindhoven cited as an interested party; the club is reportedly reluctant to sell but would accept a move to recoup value in the final six months of his contract. Additional reported links include Chelsea’s approach for Real Betis youngster José Antonio Morante (TEAMtalk), Barcelona’s planned extension for Xavi Espart until 2030 (Fabrizio Romano), potential exits for Antonio Rüdiger and Mateo Kovačić (Marca), Inter Milan’s push to retain Alessandro Bastoni (Nicolò Schira), and Mauricio Pochettino’s reported interest in Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen for Manchester United (Ekrem Konur).