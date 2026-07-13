Arsenal step up pursuit of Atlético forward Julián Álvarez

Arsenal are intensifying efforts to sign Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez and aim to complete a deal before the end of pre-season training, according to The Independent. Manager Mikel Arteta has identified the Argentina international as a priority attacking target, with Arsenal reportedly encouraged by Paris Saint-Germain cooling their interest and Atlético reluctant to sell to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Álvarez, a former Manchester City player, is said to be open to a return to the Premier League, though negotiations are expected to be complicated by Atlético’s valuation of the 26-year-old at more than €150 million, The Independent reports.

Bayern Munich remain confident that striker Harry Kane will sign a new long-term contract despite reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona and Real Madrid, TEAMtalk says. Kane has entered the final year of his deal, and Bayern officials view talks as progressing positively while Tottenham continue to harbour hopes of a return for their record scorer.

Aston Villa are finalising the transfer of Switzerland and Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi, The Athletic reports. The 20-year-old, who impressed at this summer’s World Cup before sustaining an injury, chose Villa over Newcastle United, with Champions League qualification for Villa cited as a key factor; Manzambi made 47 appearances in 2025-26, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists.

Internazionale are preparing to submit another bid for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, TalkSPORT has revealed. Liverpool immediately rejected an initial €25 million offer and are prepared to keep the 25-year-old—under contract until June 2027—unless a higher proposal arrives; Jones has made more than 150 Premier League appearances since his 2020 debut.

Additional transfer mentions include Arsenal’s potential winger search should Leandro Trossard move to Beşiktaş, with the club having shortlisted Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers as a top forward target at a cost north of £100 million and possible interest in Club Brugge’s Christos Tzolis, according to Fabrizio Romano. Other reported links involve Pep Guardiola as a leading candidate for the Italy job (Gazzetta dello Sport), Chelsea interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton after Liverpool and Manchester United withdrew (Caught Offside), and reported moves for Alejandro Garnacho, Omar Marmoush and Can Uzun in coverage from Gazzetta dello Sport, TEAMtalk and Sky Germany respectively.