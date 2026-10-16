Arsenal target Bayern’s Kim Min-Jae in January transfer window

Arsenal have identified Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-Jae as a potential signing in the January transfer window, according to Bild’s Christian Falk. The interest comes as the Gunners seek defensive cover following an injury to Piero Hincapié, and Bayern could respond by offering the 29-year-old South Korea international a contract extension to keep him in Bavaria.

Liverpool are reported to be in pole position to sign AFC Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, the Daily Mail says. The 23-year-old is valued at £100 million and has attracted interest from several top clubs, including Chelsea, but is currently sidelined after sustaining an injury on his full England debut. Liverpool believe the presence of former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola could strengthen their case.

Should a January move for Scott not materialize, Liverpool have compiled scouting dossiers on Monaco’s Lamine Camara and Roma’s Manu Koné, TEAMtalk reports. Camara is rated at around €55 million and faces competition from Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion, while Koné has been linked with Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Elsewhere, Sky Sports Deutschland reports that USMNT prospect Mathis Albert is considering a move away from Borussia Dortmund to secure regular first-team minutes. The 17-year-old winger has made one appearance in the German Cup this season and previously attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain in 2025, with Manchester City and Chelsea also previously linked to a move worth around €20 million.

Tottenham Hotspur will demand a £75 million fee to consider selling right back Pedro Porro to Barcelona or Real Madrid, TEAMtalk reports. The 27-year-old signed a five-year contract extension this summer, a deal that Spurs say strengthens their position in retaining him beyond 2027.

Additional reported links include Steven Gerrard to Wrexham (TalkSPORT); Jadon Sancho weighing a contract from Getafe (Times); Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler agreeing a new deal amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester City (TEAMtalk); Tottenham’s striker shortlist including Vangelis Pavlidis, Roberto Fernández, Endrick, Igor Matanović and Jean-Philippe Mateta (TEAMtalk); AC Milan interest in an Endrick loan (La Gazzetta dello Sport); Everton adding Esteban Lepaul and Dion Beljo to their January shortlist (TEAMtalk); Premier League monitoring of Sporting CP’s Issa Doumbia (Tuttosport); Roma tracking Stuttgart’s Gabriel Zarrella (Rudy Galetti); and scouts watching Jacob-Peter Hödl in Champions League action (Football Insider).