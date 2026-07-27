Arsenal to face Girona in Spain as part of 2026/27 preseason

Arsenal will continue their 2026/27 preseason schedule with a trip to Spain to play Girona, the club’s second friendly of the summer and their first match in front of supporters. The Gunners opened preseason with a 3-0 behind-closed-doors win over MK Dons at their training centre, where Reiss Nelson, Ethan Nwaneri and academy forward Ceadach O’Neill all scored.

The match is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1 at Estadi Montilivi in Girona. The club will stream the game on Arsenal.com and via the Arsenal app. Kick-off times are listed as 2 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. BST, 11:30 p.m. IST on Aug. 1 and 4 a.m. AEST on Aug. 2.

Girona enter the friendly having already played several preseason fixtures, including games against UE Olot, Espanyol and Marseille. The Spanish side were relegated from LaLiga last season.

Arsenal’s summer signing Christos Tzolis, described by the club as the club’s biggest addition so far this window, played and registered an assist in the closed-doors win over MK Dons and has travelled with the squad to Spain. Ben White and Jurriën Timber, who finished last season sidelined by injury and were later ruled out of their countries’ World Cup campaigns, are also part of the travelling group.

Viktor Gyökeres, Kai Havertz and Piero Hincapié are included in the wider squad after returning to Arsenal following World Cup duty. Young midfielder Ethan Nwaneri has returned from a loan spell at Marseille and could feature, and academy prospect Max Dowman has also joined the travelling party.

The game marks Arsenal’s first opportunity to play in front of supporters since a season that ended with the club winning the Premier League and finishing as runners-up in the Champions League.