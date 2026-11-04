Arsenal track Atlético winger Álex Baena as clubs circle key forwards

Arsenal have placed Atlético Madrid winger Álex Baena on their radar, with an offer in the region of €80 million expected to be necessary to complete a deal, according to TEAMtalk. The 25-year-old has five goals and three assists in 11 LaLiga appearances this season, and Bayern Munich could emerge as potential competition.

TEAMtalk adds that Arsenal might offset part of the cost by selling midfielder Martín Zubimendi, who has drawn interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona. The report states Zubimendi has found regular starts hard to come by since Bruno Guimarães arrived and that the Gunners would seek roughly the €60 million they paid Real Sociedad in July 2025.

In Italy, Juventus are exploring January options for a striker and have identified Manchester United’s Benjamin Šeško and AS Monaco’s Folarin Balogun as targets, Calciomercato reports. The Serie A club want a more physical presence up front and are said to expect about €100 million in funds to reinforce the squad. Šeško has not played for United since an EFL Cup match on Sept. 16 because of injury, while Monaco previously accepted an initial €40 million offer from Everton for Balogun before that move collapsed.

Manchester United are also reported to be monitoring Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney as they seek depth at No. 9, according to Football Insider. Toney has scored 12 goals in nine Saudi Pro League appearances this season after joining Al Ahli from Brentford in the summer of 2024.

Football Insider says Barcelona remain interested in Tottenham Hotspur youngster Lucas Bergvall, who chose Spurs over Barcelona in 2024 and is under contract until 2031. The Sweden international has made four Premier League appearances this season and has been linked with Napoli as well.

TalkSPORT reports that Al-Hilal have ended their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes and are not expected to make a fresh approach in January, with no plans to free overseas player slots. Fernandes has eight months left on his current contract and has not reached a new deal at Old Trafford. Other reported links include interest in Chelsea winger Estêvão (TEAMtalk), Benfica’s pursuit of Monza striker Gustavo Varela with competition from Arsenal, Napoli and Barcelona (A Bola), and AC Milan joining the race for Club Brugge forward Nicolò Tresoldi (Gazzetta dello Sport).