Arsenal weigh short-term signing of free-agent John Stones

Arsenal are considering a move to sign former Manchester City defender John Stones as a free agent this summer, according to The Sun. The 32-year-old left City at the end of his contract earlier this month and is being viewed as potential cover for William Saliba.

Saliba played through the World Cup with a back issue that flared up in France’s semifinal with Spain and could sideline him for months, the report adds. Stones is seen as a realistic short-term option given his familiarity with Mikel Arteta, who worked with him during his time as Manchester City’s assistant coach.

Barcelona continue to survey alternatives to Atlético Madrid and Argentina forward Julián Álvarez, TEAMtalk reports. Dusan Vlahovic and Darwin Núñez are on the Catalans’ shortlist; the pair are viewed as experienced options who could lead the line and would not command a transfer fee, with Vlahovic a free agent after leaving Juventus and Núñez expected to leave Al Hilal this summer.

Atletico Madrid remain interested in Juventus winger Nico González, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 28-year-old spent last season on loan at Atletico, making 37 appearances and scoring five goals, and is reportedly keen to reunite with Diego Simeone; Atletico balked at Juventus’ €30 million valuation after a loan spell failed to trigger the permanent-deal clause.

Inter Milan are set for talks with Tottenham Hotspur over full back Djed Spence, Gazzetta dello Sport reports, with Inter willing to offer €35 million for the versatile defender. It is unclear whether Tottenham will demand more following his World Cup performances. Done deals noted in transfer coverage include João Gomes joining Aston Villa from Wolves for €40 million (£34 million), according to ESPN, and reports that Chelsea have agreed a £117 million deal for Morgan Rogers, per ESPN sources.