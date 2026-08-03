Arsenal’s 2026-27 third kit echoes 2021-22 pale yellow away shirt

Arsenal have rolled out their new third kit for the 2026-27 season, a design that bears a strong resemblance to the club’s pale yellow 2021-22 away shirt. The overall look is described as nearly a shot-for-shot remake of that earlier kit, with only subtle changes distinguishing the two versions.

The most notable tweaks are a minor rearrangement of the red and navy banding on the collar and the addition of extra-wide Adidas stripes across the shoulders. Those changes are otherwise the primary departures from the previous pale yellow design.

The new jersey retains the warm glow that its predecessor carried, reportedly inspired by the golden light that bathes North London on a summer evening. Contrasting trim is used for accents, and Arsenal’s lightning graphic — a nod to the club’s cult classic away kits of the mid-1990s — is again embedded within the fabric.

The simplified cannon crest continues to sit on the chest, while the various sponsor logos appear in the same shade of navy as the trim. The lightning motif also appears on the accompanying navy shorts, carrying the kit’s visual theme through to the lower half of the matchwear.

The release arrived as Arsenal enter the season as defending Premier League champions and Women’s Super League runners-up. Commentary around the launch noted the club’s continued return to its 1990s lightning-bolt designs and earlier ‘bruised banana’ colorways when seeking inspiration for new kits.