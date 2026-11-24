Arsenal scored 19 goals from corner kicks en route to claiming their first Premier League title in more than 20 years last season, but the set-piece output has dropped sharply this campaign. Eleven games into the 2026-27 season, the Gunners have converted just one goal from corners and sit six points clear of second place, according to the report.

Last season’s reliance on corners was stark: Arsenal managed just 42 open-play goals while producing a record number of corner-kick goals for a Premier League team, the report said. The tactical shift toward crowding the six-yard box prompted debate about whether the game was becoming less about traditional open play and more about grappling in the penalty area.

The Premier League did not change its laws but issued guidance to referees to focus on what it described as “non-footballing holding actions that have no place on the football pitch.” The instructions cited conduct such as a player making contact while not looking at the ball or contacting an opponent without attempting to play the ball. The report noted that such broad directives can alter how matches are officiated.

The report compared the effect to a 2019 NFL directive that led to a sharp drop in holding penalties after officials were told to call them less frequently. In the Premier League, referees have been asked to enforce more fouls during corner kicks, and early-season data indicate they are doing so.

Per a study by Michael Caley, attackers have been penalized at a higher rate this season — 5.8 fouls called for every 100 corners, up from 4.6 last season. The increase is driven largely by more fouls against goalkeepers: 3.1 per 100 corners this season, compared with 2.5 last season and an average of 1.8 over the previous five seasons.

Those changes in enforcement help explain the drop in corner-kick goals so far, even as Arsenal remain atop the table. FIFA also advised referees to crack down on penalty-area physicality over the summer, a development the report linked to renewed scrutiny of set-piece play.