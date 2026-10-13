Arsenal’s substitutes sink Lille, but Gyökeres’ role draws concern

Arsenal relied on their bench to decisive effect in a 3-0 UEFA Champions League victory over Lille, turning a tight contest into a three-goal burst over seven minutes after the hour mark. The win maintained Arsenal’s perfect start to the group stage and extended a strong run to nine wins from 10 matches this season, including the Community Shield, according to the match report.

Jurriën Timber marked his first home start since March by freeing himself for a clever finish over Lille goalkeeper Berke Özer from a tight angle to break the deadlock. Mikel Arteta followed that breakthrough with a triple substitution — Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard and Kai Havertz had been stripped and ready to come on — a move the manager defended afterward, saying “I’m going to do it more now,” according to the match report.

The fresh legs quickly made the difference. Timber won the ball back before Ødegaard and Saka combined for Eberechi Eze to sidefoot home his first goal of the season. Ødegaard then found Havertz, who cut back to Saka for the winger’s 19th European goal for Arsenal, a total surpassed only by Thierry Henry for the club, according to the match report.

Despite the win, concerns remain over the No. 9 position. Viktor Gyökeres started ahead of Havertz but had just 12 touches, completed six of eight passes and registered no shots before being replaced in the 65th minute — the least-involved player on either team, according to the match report. The club previously pursued Gyökeres in a bid to upgrade the position for 2025 and had explored bringing in Julián Álvarez from Atlético Madrid this summer, the report noted.

Arsenal’s squad depth was on display elsewhere, with a so-called second-choice back four — Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapié — highlighted as an embarrassment of riches. The club also continues to benefit from the unexpected goalscoring emergence of Mikel Merino for both Arsenal and Spain, the match report added, but next week’s trip to Bayern Munich presents a sterner test where a stronger start may be required.