Arteta accepts criticism after Arsenal let two-goal lead slip at Wolves

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his players were responsible for allowing a two-goal advantage to disappear in a 2-2 draw against bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, adding that any criticism of his side’s performance was justified.

Arsenal had positioned themselves strongly by moving into a 2-0 lead, appearing in control against a Wolves side struggling at the foot of the table. However, the match turned as the hosts fought back, scoring twice to deny Arsenal all three points. The result left Arteta frustrated with both the performance and the manner in which the team allowed the game to shift away from them.

Speaking after the match, Arteta reflected on the collapse and placed responsibility firmly on his team. He indicated that Arsenal’s problems were largely self-inflicted, pointing to a lack of consistency and control in key moments. The manager suggested that Arsenal needed to show greater resilience when ahead and manage games with more maturity, especially against opponents fighting to avoid the drop.

Arteta also addressed the reaction that followed the draw, acknowledging that criticism of Arsenal’s display was warranted. By stating that his side “didn’t show anything”, he underlined his dissatisfaction with both their attitude and execution, particularly after taking what should have been a commanding lead. He implied that a club with Arsenal’s ambitions must maintain higher standards for longer periods within matches.

The draw against Wolves adds pressure as Arsenal aim to keep pace near the top end of the table and maintain momentum in their season objectives. Dropped points against a team at the bottom can have a significant impact over the course of a campaign, and Arteta’s comments suggested an awareness that such results can influence confidence and external perception.

While Arteta did not single out individual players, his remarks were a clear message to the squad that improvement is required in concentration, intensity and game management. He framed the setback as something that must serve as a lesson, stressing that Arsenal cannot afford similar lapses if they are to remain competitive and meet their long-term targets.

The match at Molineux, and Arteta’s forthright postgame assessment, will likely prompt internal reflection within the Arsenal camp. As the season continues, attention will turn to how the team responds on the pitch, and whether they can translate the manager’s criticism into more consistent performances and stronger finishes in matches where they hold the advantage.