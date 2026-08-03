Arteta pushes for Vinícius Júnior to join Arsenal, reports say

Mikel Arteta has intervened in Arsenal’s pursuit of Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior, according to Spanish newspaper AS. The report says Arteta told the 26-year-old how central he would be to Arsenal’s plans.

AS adds that Vinícius is aware Arsenal’s project would largely revolve around him — a role Madrid have not clearly offered — and that the Brazil international has not been training amid the transfer saga. It is not known whether he will inform Real Madrid about his intentions regarding a new contract, the report says.

Atlético Madrid are reportedly monitoring Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, with The Sun noting Atleti admire his work rate and view him as a tactical fit for Diego Simeone. The Sun says Grealish could face a rotation role at Atlético and might consider returning to Everton if a move does not materialize.

Internazionale are in talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a roughly €40 million move for defender Cristian Romero, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Italian outlet reports a valuation gap remains over agent commission and salary, and that the Romero move could be followed by Benjamin Pavard’s departure. Inter are also trying to persuade Liverpool to lower their near-€40 million demand for Curtis Jones, the report adds.

Barcelona remain calm over a potential move for Julián Álvarez from Atlético Madrid, Diario Sport reports, and could decide not to add a striker if they cannot sign the Argentina international. Diario Sport notes Barça have already added Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi to an attack that includes Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, and that Atlético have been upset since Barcelona submitted a €100 million offer for Álvarez.

TEAMtalk says Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have declined to re-enter the race for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande after being told he is committed to joining Real Madrid. TEAMtalk reports Madrid have reached personal terms with the 19-year-old but the transfer has been held up by negotiations with Leipzig over the structure of add-ons.

Other reported links include Arsenal nearing a €90 million move for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimarães (according to Nicolo Schira); Cody Gakpo holding positive talks with Tottenham amid Liverpool’s reluctance to sell (TEAMtalk); Atlanta United pressing for Napoli’s Romelu Lukaku while Napoli demand €10 million (La Gazzetta dello Sport); Gio Reyna set for a medical ahead of a €3 million move to Strasbourg (L’Equipe); Roma pursuing a loan for Real Madrid striker Endrick with an option to buy (La Gazzetta dello Sport); and Paris Saint-Germain making approaches for Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and Ajax forward Mika Godts, per Fabrizio Romano.