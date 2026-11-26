Durban City begin their CAF Confederation Cup group-stage campaign at AS FAR in Rabat on Saturday, Nov. 28. Kick-off is 9 p.m. CAT (7 p.m. GMT) at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, and the match will be shown on SABC 3 in South Africa, according to the match information provided.

AS FAR were runners-up in last season’s CAF Champions League, losing the final over two legs to Mamelodi Sundowns, and are playing in this season’s Confederation Cup after finishing fourth in a close Botola Pro title race, four points behind champions MAS Fès. They sit fifth in the league with a game in hand over the four teams above them and have recorded a draw, a loss and a win in their last three fixtures, according to the source.

Durban City reached the Confederation Cup group stage by winning last season’s Nedbank Cup, beating TS Galaxy 2-1 in the final in Polokwane, and then eliminating Rukinzo and Port Louis in the preliminary rounds. After Kaizer Chiefs were eliminated in the second qualification round, Durban City are the only South African side remaining in the competition. The club sits ninth in the South African Premiership and has a win and two defeats in its last three matches, according to the source.

Team news lists Salaheddine Errahouli as a long-term absentee for AS FAR with a foot injury; the source says he could play some part but that substantial minutes would be a risk. Durban City head coach Eric Tinkler expressed concern about his side’s defensive performance following a 3-1 win over Polokwane City, saying they had been poor at the back, had given opponents too much respect and had been warned about set plays.

Expected lineups named by the source include Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti in goal for AS FAR with Japhte Kitambala leading the attack. Durban City’s expected XI lists Fredrick Asare in goal and Bokang Mokwena as the striker, with Haashim Domingo in an attacking midfield role.