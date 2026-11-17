Awards season is upon the NWSL, and selections are proving contentious given the range of standout performances in 2026. Winners will be unveiled at the NWSL Awards show on Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, and voters have grappled with questions about value versus overall team success and how to weigh offensive output from defensive positions.

Most Valuable Player: Ashley Sanchez, North Carolina Courage. Sanchez scored 20 goals this season, tying Temwa Chawinga’s 2024 single-season mark, and reached that total while playing her first season on the wing after a long career in a central role, according to ESPN Research. Her 20 goals accounted for 20 of North Carolina’s 52 goals, and she added five assists, placing her four clear of the next player in goal contributions. The Courage did not qualify for the playoffs, a point that figures into debate over MVP criteria; the article notes Sam Kerr also won MVP while missing the postseason in 2017 after a 17-goal season.

Other players received consideration for MVP. Trinity Rodman posted 12 goals and eight assists in the regular season, and the article observes she added two goals and two assists in the playoffs, though postseason statistics do not count toward official awards voting. The piece also notes there are several defensible alternative selections beyond the official shortlist.

Midfielder of the Year: Croix Bethune, Kansas City Current. Bethune broke the single-season assist record with 11 assists, according to ESPN Research, and emerged as Kansas City’s primary creator after a midfield rebuild. She appeared in 26 regular-season matches and missed only a brief spell in September and October with a hip injury, a stretch the article says met U.S. head coach Emma Hayes’ expectations for durability.

All statistics cited in the analysis are drawn from ESPN Research, and the selections reflect the article’s interpretation of individual achievement amid differing views on how team results should influence award voting.