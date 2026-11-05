Asian Cup delay leaves Socceroos fixtures and coach’s future unsettled

The AFC has postponed the men’s Asian Cup to December 2027 because of regional security concerns, upending plans for the Socceroos ahead of November’s international window.

Football Australia says the scheduled friendlies against Qatar and Jordan will still go ahead, but their role as final tune-ups for the continental tournament has been nullified. With the tournament moved, the matches now carry a different purpose, including opportunities for experimentation and introducing younger players.

The timing complicates preparation. It is roughly 10 months until qualification for the 2030 FIFA World Cup begins and about 13 months until the Asian Cup’s new start. The AFC had previously signalled it did not need to make a decision on postponement until late November, and several federations had already named squads. Popovic had been due to announce his selections on Friday, and ESPN noted that the detailed planning and logistics around travel and documentation limit how quickly wholesale changes can be implemented.

Coach Tony Popovic’s contract situation has added another layer of uncertainty. His pre-World Cup extension runs only through March 2027 and was agreed at his behest, with no clause providing an automatic extension should the Asian Cup be delayed. That will require fresh negotiations if Popovic is to remain in charge beyond the upcoming windows.

Football Australia has publicly backed Popovic. Heather Garriock told the Sydney Morning Herald that it was likely he could stay on if he wished, but she also confirmed there is interest in the coach from clubs, underscoring that any decision will be weighed against other opportunities.

According to ESPN, a projected depth chart for the November window assumes a near full-strength squad while allowing for a surprise selection or two. ESPN also noted its projection does not account for players who might decline to travel to the Middle East over safety concerns, a decision those players could make without penalty.