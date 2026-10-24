Aston Villa host Manchester City, who are 100% this season

The Premier League weekend begins with Aston Villa hosting league leaders Manchester City at Villa Park, with City unbeaten through the early part of the campaign and described as 100% this season, according to the day’s schedule.

Later fixtures in England’s top flight include defending champions Arsenal hosting Everton at the Emirates Stadium, while Coventry City travel to Fulham, according to the same schedule.

The Premier League slate concludes with a London derby as Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge, another match listed on the day’s program.

Across Europe, Serie A features a high-profile meeting as Napoli host AS Roma, and in the Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund are set to welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to Signal Iduna Park, according to the weekend lineup.

Coverage will follow throughout Saturday as the day’s matches across Europe unfold, with multiple top-flight contests scheduled across the continent.