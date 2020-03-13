Astros News: Braves Play Hilarious Song Roasting Houston in Batting Practice

Major League Baseball, and all other sports for that matter, might be on hiatus. But that doesn’t mean we are going to stop trying our best to remind the Houston Astros that they suck. The Braves did just that earlier this week, as their audio team hilariously blasted “I Saw the Sign” by the band Ace of Base.

The Astros were obviously a part of the now notorious cheating scandal that rocked Major League Baseball. Fans, teams, players, and former players have all taken to poking fun at the Astros or just flat out publicly demolishing them.

And why not? The Astros cheated the entire MLB out of wins, bonuses, potential contracts, and possibly so much more. The Braves playing the song is just the latest team to take a shot at the cheaters. Hopefully, baseball gets back to action sooner rather than later. We don’t want Houston to get off THAT easy.