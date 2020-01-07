Astros News: Punishment From MLB Coming For Houston Within Two Weeks

Remember when Get More Sports was Get More Stros for a few weeks? Indeed, we dove heavily into the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing allegations after their World Series loss.

For all of you waiting for the Astros to get the big punishment from commissioner Rob Manfred and MLB executive offices, that time could be drawing near. Of course, the full story from ESPN is available to you by clicking below.

Discipline against the Houston Astros for using technology to cheat is likely to come within the next two weeks, sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN, and those in the crosshairs expect it to be harsh. Long suspensions are likely. News at ESPN: https://t.co/wYSUhGSdvB — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 7, 2020

Now Jeff Passan of ESPN reports the following:

Major League Baseball’s investigation into the Houston Astros’ illegal use of technology is in its final stages and members of the organization expect commissioner Rob Manfred to decide on the severity of discipline within the next two weeks, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN.

Then Passan adds the following key note to the report.

MLB’s coming decisions are twofold: whom to discipline and how harshly to do so.

It’s going to be hard for the Astros to skate out of this one, and they likely won’t. The ripple effect it has on the organization for those who remain in the wake will be interesting to see in 2020 and beyond.

It’s going to be difficult for the Astros and manager A.J. Hinch to move forward without this affecting them in some capacity. That’s even if Houston is able to escape the wrath of Manfred with minimal punishment.

Stay tuned for more on this story as it develops.