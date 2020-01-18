Astros Used Buzzers To Cheat, Arrest Warrant for OBJ, Mike Trout on HGH, and More! | GMS Podcast Episode 92

We break down the new bombshells in the Astros cheating scandal! We discuss whether Jose Altuve wore a buzzer in the 2019 ALCS and take a closer look at the footage! Plus, MLB players from around the league express their outrage with the Astros.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Odell Beckham Jr. We discuss OBJ giving money to LSU players, possible NCAA violations and whether he’s trying to force his way out of Cleveland. Plus, did Joe Burrow snitch on OBJ?

Reportedly, Mike Trout has an exemption to use HGH due to a thyroid condition. We discuss Trevor Bauer’s comments on Mike Trout and players using PED’s. Plus, is Mike Trout on track to be the GOAT?

Plus we give you our picks for both conference title games!

Listen

Subscribe!

Join your Get More Sports Podcast host Doug McKain every week as he breaks down the hottest stories in sports. From analysis to hot takes, the GMS Podcast covers top trending stories with a fresh, unbiased perspective. Stay on the lookout for guests and fun segments every week!

Please subscribe, rate, and leave a review!