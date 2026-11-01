Athletes’ Halloween costumes: From King Julien to Michael Myers

Athletes across the sports world embraced Halloween with an array of costumes, and several teams staged seasonal events for players and staff, according to ESPN. The NHL earned a playful nod as the “National Halloween League” in coverage of team parties and player looks.

In the NHL coverage, Boston Bruins winger JJ Peterka turned up as King Julien from the Madagascar series, while St. Louis Blues forward Jake Neighbours maintained his tradition of dressing as a hot dog, according to ESPN. New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox and forward Alexis Lafrenière were photographed in “Jersey Shore”-themed outfits alongside their partners, ESPN reported.

Among NBA names called out in the roundup, Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg was highlighted as one of the best dressed, appearing menacing as Michael Myers from the Halloween franchise, according to ESPN. The list also included players Tyrese Haliburton, Victor Wembanyama, Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., De’Aaron Fox, Grant Williams, Jaylen Wells and G.G. Jackson, according to ESPN.

Coverage noted figures and organizations across multiple sports beyond the NHL and NBA. The Detroit Lions and soccer personalities such as Trinity Rodman and the club C.D. Guadalajara were included among the names mentioned, as were the San Jose Sharks, ESPN reported.

The compilation presented a cross-section of costume choices and team events around the leagues, showing a range of pop-culture and traditional horror references among athletes, according to ESPN.