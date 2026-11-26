Soccer tactics evolve each season, with positions repeatedly reimagined. The game has shifted wingers into inside forwards, seen attacking midfielders rise and fall in prominence, and even used goalkeepers as outfield contributors, as clubs adapt to the changing player pool.

Full back roles have been a particular focus of innovation over the past decade, moving from traditional defenders in a back four to more attack-minded wing backs. Players such as Chelsea’s Katie McCabe and OL Lyonnes’ Selma Bacha helped popularize wide attacking outlets and inverted full-back roles that support central possession.

This season has produced another twist: teams are placing their most athletic players at wing back to cover the touchline at pace. These wing backs retain defensive duties while making incisive runs beyond opposition lines, overlapping or underlapping teammates, and carrying the ball forward to break down low blocks. OL Lyonnes’ use of Germany international Jule Brand illustrates the shift; Brand has exploited space with darting runs, receives the ball in stride and creates chances. According to Canal+, she leads the French top flight with nine assists, six more than the next player.

The two-way impact of these wing backs appears across leagues. Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor has adjusted Ellie Carpenter’s role on the right flank, with the Australia international frequently appearing in the opposition box. According to Opta Graphics/TruMedia, Carpenter and Tottenham Hotspur’s Julie Blakstad are the only full backs in the WSL’s top six for opposition penalty-area entries and touches.

Clubs in Spain have followed similar paths, deploying wingers as full backs: Real Madrid has used right winger Eva Navarro at right back, Barcelona continued to try Netherlands winger Esmee Brugts at left back and has used midfielder Sydney Schertenleib at right back this season. The common thread is athleticism, enabling teams to add numbers in attack while relying on those players’ recovery pace to handle defensive transitions.