Atlético could demand Gyökeres from Arsenal in potential Álvarez exit

Atlético Madrid could look to involve Viktor Gyökeres in any deal from Arsenal for striker Julián Álvarez, according to Cadena SER. The Spanish club are reported to be unwilling to strengthen LaLiga rivals Barcelona regardless of fee, but would be open to negotiations with Arsenal if Gyökeres were included as a direct replacement.

Cadena SER adds that Atlético are prioritising incoming transfers before making decisions on departures, and that Álvarez’s future is expected to become one of the major stories of the summer window.

Real Madrid have seen a €100 million bid for RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomandé rejected, Sky Germany reports. The offer — about €90m up front plus €10m in add-ons — matched Liverpool’s previous proposal but reportedly fell short of Leipzig’s valuation; Paris Saint-Germain have not yet submitted an official bid despite Diomandé agreeing personal terms through 2031.

Former Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is edging closer to joining Turkish side Beşiktaş on a free transfer, transfer journalist Nicolo Schira reports. An agreement in principle has been struck over an initial 12-month contract with an option for a further year, with Beşiktaş head coach Vincenzo Italiano leading efforts to sign Salah, who left Liverpool last month after nine years at the club.

Real Madrid are said to be confident they can sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri, according to The Athletic. Formal club-to-club talks have not begun, and Rodri has entered the final year of his contract without committing to a new deal; his performances during Spain’s World Cup triumph and previous comments about returning to Spain have fuelled Madrid’s interest.

Other reported developments include Aston Villa opening talks with Chelsea over a permanent deal for Nicolas Jackson as a replacement for Ollie Watkins, The Sun has revealed; Brentford submitting an opening offer for West Ham left back El Hadji Malick Diouf, Footmercato reports; Como expected to meet Chelsea over Trevoh Chalobah with a reported £30m minimum, Sky Italia says; Chelsea lodging an offer of up to €40m for Kerim Alajbegović, Kicker reports; Roma’s interest in Fulham winger Oscar Bobb, Retsport via Football Italia reports; and Hamburg remaining in contact with Arsenal over Fábio Vieira, Sky Germany reports.