Austin Reaves texts LeBron after learning the superstar would leave Lakers

Austin Reaves and LeBron James spent five seasons together with the Los Angeles Lakers and developed a close bond, Reaves said. James identified Reaves’ talent early and took him under his wing, a relationship that made the veteran’s departure from the Lakers particularly difficult for the guard.

Reaves said he sent a candid message to James last week when he learned the four-time champion would be leaving. “I texted him and told him I was having a great day on the golf course until he ruined it,” Reaves told the California Post on Wednesday.

Reflecting after the Lakers’ second-round playoff exit to the Oklahoma City Thunder in May, Reaves discussed how their relationship has grown off the court. “He’s taught me a lot. I owe him a lot from my career. Like I said, he’s given me confidence every single day,” he said.

Reaves, an avid golfer, said the two have played together since James picked up the game last year. In a farewell message to James last week, Reaves wrote, “Thank you for everything. See you on the golf course soon brother,” according to the California Post.

The pair shared a viral moment in Reaves’ first season when James gave instructions during a January 2022 game and Reaves’ surprised expression became a meme; they discussed the exchange on the “Mind the Game” podcast in March. James has yet to announce his next destination. Sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania last month that Reaves intends to sign a four-year, $185 million deal with the Lakers.