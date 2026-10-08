Australia Cup final between South Melbourne and Melbourne Victory carries deep history

The Australia Cup final between Melbourne Victory and South Melbourne is set for Saturday at AAMI Park, a fixture that brings the two clubs together for the first time in the competition and is expected to draw a near sell-out crowd, according to the source.

The meeting was an unlikely one. Players and staff in South Melbourne’s Lakeside Stadium dressing room joked about a potential clash after beating Adelaide United in the round of 32, but the draw initially placed Victory on the opposite side of the bracket. Against the odds, the two clubs have met in the final.

The game carries decades of context. It arrives 12 years into the Cup’s history and 21 years after the genesis of a rivalry that has threaded through Australian football, with well-known figures such as Ange Postecoglou, Kevin Muscat, Paul Trimboli and Lisa De Vanna having represented both clubs, according to the source.

The clubs represent contrasting chapters of the domestic game. Victory were created to embody the A-League when it launched in 2005 and have become a benchmark club and four-time champion of Australia in the A-League Men era, the source reports. South Melbourne, a four-time champion and preeminent power in the former NSL, were left outside the top flight after the NSL’s demise and spent the subsequent two decades in the Victorian state leagues, deprived of the exposure and revenue streams available to A-League clubs, according to the source.

South fans and players have supplied recent drama en route to the final. Siniša Cohadzić’s side trailed in all four of their matches on the road to the decider before rallying back each time, the source said. The club has also been described as a driving force behind the introduction of the national second-tier Australian Championship, underscoring the broader significance of Saturday’s final.