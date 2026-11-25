The group stages of the second Australian Championship are complete and the knockout rounds begin Thursday evening when reigning champions South Melbourne host Oakleigh Cannons at Lakeside Stadium, according to the Australian Championship report. Broadmeadow Magic will host Lions FC on Friday, while Saturday’s ties see Preston Lions face Wests APIA and Bayswater City welcome Sydney United 58.

According to the report, four of the eight foundation clubs have reached the knockout phase for a second straight season, joined by four high-performing NPL sides from the 2026 campaign. The elimination of Sutherland Sharks in the group stage broadened the geographic mix of qualifiers: Victoria, New South Wales, Northern New South Wales, Queensland and Perth are all represented among the last eight.

Broadmeadow Magic and Bayswater City both topped their groups and eliminated foundation sides Avondale and Marconi, the report notes; Marconi were finalists in last year’s competition. Lions FC will join Moreton City Excelsior in providing Sunshine State representation in the knockouts.

The report highlights marked improvements for some clubs. Broadmeadow moved from three points and bottom of their group in 2025 to 14 points and a group-topping finish in 2026, while Bayswater rose from third to first in their section. The competition was conceived to encourage clubs nationwide to invest and build stronger programs, and the wider geographic spread of qualifiers is presented as an encouraging sign.

Sydney Olympic’s fortunes declined across the two editions. The club opened the inaugural Championship alongside South Melbourne in 2025 but finished third in its group and missed the knockouts, according to the report. In 2026 Olympic entered the competition following relegation from the New South Wales top flight, fielded an almost completely different squad and won just one game, finishing bottom of their group.

The report also underlined South Melbourne’s role in the competition’s early years. As one of the competition’s main drivers, the club has used the Championship as a platform to professionalise and bolster its push to join the A-League Men; winning the first edition also secured an automatic Australia Cup berth that helped set up a historic victory over Melbourne Victory.