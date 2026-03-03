Avalanche Reach 40 Wins as Kings Open Post-Hiller Era With Loss

The Colorado Avalanche became the first team in the NHL to reach 40 wins this season, defeating the Los Angeles Kings in a matchup that also marked a significant transition for the Kings behind the bench. Los Angeles was playing its first game since the organization dismissed head coach Jim Hiller on Sunday and installed D.J. Smith as interim head coach.

Colorado’s victory underscores the club’s strong pace in the regular season, as the Avalanche were the earliest team in the league to hit the 40-win mark. That benchmark is often viewed as a key indicator of both depth and consistency over the grind of the schedule, and it positions Colorado firmly among the top contenders as the season moves toward its latter stages. The win adds to a stretch in which the Avalanche have regularly converted opportunities and managed to stay ahead of challengers in the standings.

For Los Angeles, the result comes at a moment of transition and evaluation. The decision to move on from Hiller and turn to Smith on an interim basis reflects the franchise’s urgency to stabilize its play and reestablish momentum. Coaching changes during the season typically bring adjustments to systems, line combinations, and special-teams strategies, but those shifts rarely yield immediate results. In their first outing under Smith, the Kings were unable to slow Colorado enough to prevent the Avalanche from reaching the milestone victory.

The game also served as an early glimpse into how Smith may guide the Kings in the short term. While a single contest is not enough to define a new tenure, it does begin to set expectations for structure, intensity, and the roles of key players. As Los Angeles moves forward, attention will turn to how quickly the roster adapts to any tweaks in style or emphasis, particularly in critical areas such as defensive coverage and transition play.

Colorado, meanwhile, will look to build on its 40th win and protect its position near the top of the league table. As more teams push toward playoff berths, the Avalanche’s ability to bank victories early gives them a measure of cushion, while also reinforcing their reputation as one of the most difficult opponents in the league this season.

The loss for the Kings, coming in the immediate wake of a coaching change, highlights the challenge of turning a fresh start into immediate on-ice results. The coming weeks will offer a clearer picture of how Smith’s interim stewardship shapes the team’s performance, while the Avalanche continue to set the pace with their league-leading win total.