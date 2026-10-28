Ayesha Curry to lead Roku holiday rom-com ‘Second Chance Holiday’ Nov. 5

Ayesha Curry is set to star in Roku’s holiday romantic comedy Second Chance Holiday, which will premiere Nov. 5, Roku announced Tuesday. The company released a trailer for the film on social media and said the project marks Curry’s debut in a feature film leading role.

Roku first announced the movie in July with Ayesha, the wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen, named as the headliner. The trailer and the release date were not disclosed until Tuesday, when Roku posted the preview online.

Curry will co-star with Matthew Daddario, identified in Roku’s announcement as the brother of actress Alexandra Daddario. Curry, in a July statement, described holiday romantic comedies as having a special, cozy charm and said she was drawn to the role of Chelsey, calling the character heartfelt and fun to portray.

According to Roku, the film follows Curry as a dating expert determined to break a pattern of being dumped during the holiday season. The character is reunited with her high school crush, played by Daddario, and begins to wonder whether the string of bad luck might be steering her back to a first love.

Roku noted additional personal context in its announcement: Stephen and Ayesha have been married 15 years and share four children. The four-time NBA champion reacted to the trailer on X, calling Ayesha his “leading lady.” Ayesha’s previous on-screen credits include the animated movie GOAT, which was produced by her husband and in which he also appeared, as well as appearances on Disney’s Hannah Montana and Good Luck Charlie and on HBO’s Ballers. The new film will stream on Roku during the holiday season.