Ayomanor’s offseason work shows in standout training camp performances

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On the first padded practice of Tennessee’s training camp, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky launched a pass more than 40 yards downfield and Elic Ayomanor ran under it to haul in a touchdown, a play Tennessee coaches said reflected the receiver’s upgraded approach entering Year 2, according to ESPN.

Ayomanor and teammate Chimere Dike each caught four touchdown passes as rookies, and Ayomanor finished his first season with 41 receptions for 515 yards, according to ESPN. The Titans also added receivers this offseason — signing Wan’Dale Robinson to a four-year, $78 million deal and selecting Carnell Tate fourth overall in April — and welcomed back veteran Calvin Ridley, but Ayomanor focused on improvement rather than complaint, according to ESPN.

He spent the offseason sharpening his mindset and technique, telling ESPN he prioritized better body language and a more aggressive style on the field. Ayomanor trained in Atlanta with receiver coach Drew Lieberman; fellow Titans K.J. Osborn and Wan’Dale Robinson joined several sessions. Work days were about two hours of route running, according to ESPN, and Ayomanor said that grind forced increased aggressiveness.

The physical results showed up on the scale and on the field. Ayomanor still checks in around 206 pounds but has reduced his body fat from 11 percent at the end of last season to about 6.5 percent, according to ESPN. His contested-catch ability has stood out in a crowded receiver room that also includes Bryce Oliver and Osborn.

Ayomanor has made several contested grabs in camp while drawing praise from teammates and coaches, according to ESPN. He briefly left practice after a collision with safety Kevin Winston Jr. in the end zone, favoring his left shoulder before returning for a scrimmage on Friday and participating fully in Sunday’s practice. Trubisky and Ridley have both complimented his demeanor and production, with Ridley calling him a rising star, according to ESPN.