Bafana dressing room fell silent after Canada stoppage-time winner, says Mokoena

Bafana Bafana’s usually song-filled dressing room was silent after Stephen Eustáquio’s stoppage-time winner gave Canada a 1-0 victory in the World Cup round of 32 in Los Angeles.

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who rescued a 1-1 draw with Czechia by scoring in the 83rd minute of that match, said the team did not sing after the Canada defeat despite earlier celebrations following the 1-0 win over South Korea in Monterrey.

South Korea had complained about South Africa’s trademark singing after the Monterrey game, and club matches in South Africa often feature players joining supporters in song even when results go against them. Mokoena said there was none of that after the nation’s first-ever World Cup knockout game ended in defeat.

“It was so quiet in the locker room right now,” Mokoena said in the mixed zone, adding that the squad felt it could have performed better and was particularly hurt by how they lost the match.

South Africa held 58 percent of possession against Canada but created few chances, a performance that contained positives yet did not inspire the gwijo-style collective singing associated with South African sport.

Bafana began the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Mexico in Mexico City, drew 1-1 with Czechia thanks to Mokoena’s late goal, and beat South Korea 1-0 via Thapelo Maseko’s winner before the knockout exit to Canada.