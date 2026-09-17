Baker Mayfield appears in Michigan jersey after wager with Todd Bowles

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield took the podium for his Wednesday news conference wearing a Michigan practice jersey following a friendly wager with head coach Todd Bowles, according to the Buccaneers’ news conference.

Bowles enthusiastically sang Michigan’s fight song and shouted, “Let’s go Blue!” as Mayfield walked onto the stage, then watched Mayfield spin to reveal the No. 18 on the back of the jersey belonging to Bowles’ son, linebacker Troy Bowles.

Mayfield, identified in the team release as a former Oklahoma standout, acknowledged the Sooners’ 17-10 loss to Michigan last week and his own struggles in the season-opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals, saying, “It hurts, it hurts real bad. It’s been a rough couple of days. Damn, Todd.” He also referenced his three-fumble performance in that opener.

The Buccaneers noted that Troy Bowles, a senior at Michigan, had a team-leading nine tackles in the Wolverines’ win and recorded a second-quarter fumble recovery. The younger Bowles’ contribution was cited as the reason he wore his No. 18 on the jersey Mayfield displayed.

The exchange unfolded as a lighthearted moment at the team’s weekly media session, with Mayfield saying he had “squeezed into this little tank top” after the result that favored Michigan, according to the Buccaneers’ account of the news conference.