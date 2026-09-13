Baker Mayfield deal creates a $55M benchmark for QB market

Baker Mayfield agreed to a new contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that has been reported as $55 million per year, but the structure makes that figure more complicated. According to ESPN, Mayfield was already set to make $27 million in 2026 and now will make $37 million in 2026, $50 million in 2027, $50 million in 2028 and $55 million in 2029, a four-year, $192 million slice that averages $48 million per year.

ESPN reported the deal’s new-money component—the money the player did not already have coming—totals $165 million over three years, which works out to $55 million per year. That accounting is why both sides could portray the contract as a win for player and team.

Mayfield has produced strong numbers for the Bucs: ESPN notes he has averaged 32 touchdown passes and 4,079 yards per season and won two NFC South titles in three years. In eight NFL seasons he has made two Pro Bowls and his highest MVP finish is 11th.

The $55 million figure now ties Mayfield with five other quarterbacks at that average—Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence—while Dak Prescott sits at $60 million per year. ESPN adds Patrick Mahomes’ most recent deal had a new-money average of $64 million, and Mahomes stands apart with two MVPs, three Super Bowl titles and a 17-4 playoff record.

ESPN reported the Buccaneers negotiated under time pressure: Mayfield’s contract was set to void three days after the Super Bowl and would have created a $30 million dead-money cap charge for 2027. The Bucs could have allowed him to leave, as they did when Tom Brady retired, but instead chose to extend him.

That extension establishes what ESPN called the informal “Baker Line” at $55 million and could push other quarterbacks seeking extensions next year toward higher new-money averages. ESPN suggests the 2027 extension market could be particularly active as a result.