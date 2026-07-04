Baker Mayfield, Ed Sheeran among guests at Swift-Kelce Madison Square Garden wedding

According to the report, a mix of entertainment and sports figures gathered in New York City on Friday for wedding festivities honoring pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden.

Among the athletes in attendance were Justin Thomas, Baker Mayfield, Cooper Kupp and Kareem Hunt, the report said. Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was also listed among the arrivals.

The entertainment contingent included Ed Sheeran, Zoe Kravitz, Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon and Jay-Z, as well as Machine Gun Kelly and Fergie. Other attendees named in the report were Benson Boone, Hugh Grant, Mariska Hargitay and Jason Sudeikis.

Black SUVs filled midtown Manhattan as guests arrived at the venue, the report said, with star-studded arrivals making their way to the entrance at Madison Square Garden.

The report provided a list of arrivals and photographed guests walking into the venue, underscoring the convergence of high-profile figures from both sports and entertainment at the event.