Ballard’s firing leaves Colts coach Steichen’s future uncertain

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts dismissed general manager Chris Ballard on Monday, ending a tenure that began Jan. 30, 2017, according to ESPN. Ballard’s era yielded a 72-82-1 record, two playoff appearances with one victory and no division titles, per ESPN.

Fans at Lucas Oil Stadium chanted “Fire Ballard!” during Sunday’s loss to the previously winless Tennessee Titans, the article reported. Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon made the move to relieve Ballard but did not remove head coach Shane Steichen, leaving the coach’s status under scrutiny.

Irsay-Gordon had privately met with Ballard and Steichen late last season amid a seven-game losing streak and granted them another season to show progress, she said in January. “We have been very clear with [Ballard] and [Steichen], but giving them another opportunity means that the sense of urgency for them to deliver and perform has never higher,” Irsay-Gordon told reporters in that earlier statement, according to ESPN. The team’s decision to fire Ballard while retaining Steichen raises the possibility Steichen will now be judged on his own merits, the report said.

Irsay-Gordon said the timing of the change was deliberate and intended to begin important work immediately, the story added. With the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaching, the Colts could face significant roster decisions once a new general manager is installed, according to ESPN.

Two potential trade candidates mentioned in the report are guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, both in the final seasons of their contracts. Buckner has drawn double teams on 74.5% of his pass-rush snaps, the highest rate of his career, and voiced frustration after Sunday’s loss. “I’m pissed off,” he said. “I’m sick and tired of the same song and dance every year,” according to ESPN.

The Colts sit at 2-4 and face Minnesota and Jacksonville in their next two games, teams with a combined 9-2 record, the article noted.