Ballon d’Or Féminin 2026: Whittling down the 30-player shortlist

After lagging the men’s award by roughly six decades, the Ballon d’Or Féminin has been dominated by Spanish players in the 2020s. Ada Hegerberg and Megan Rapinoe won the first two editions in 2018 and 2019, and either Alexia Putellas (2021-22) or Aitana Bonmatí (2023-25) claimed the last five trophies. Bonmatí missed six months with a broken leg and did not make this year’s shortlist, while Putellas appears to be the favorite for the award that will be handed out in late October, according to the shortlist analysis.

The first cut applied a strict team-success filter: any nominee who did not lift a trophy during the period was eliminated. That removed Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride/Zambia), Melvine Malard (Manchester United–Chelsea/France), Caroline Weir (Real Madrid–OL Lyonnes/Scotland) and Tessa Wullaert (Inter Milan–Como/Belgium). The logic mirrors historical voting patterns in which Ballon d’Or winners typically also won major team honors, according to the shortlist analysis.

The next round excluded players who won only a single trophy unless they were attackers. That led to the elimination of Lorena (KC Current/Brazil) and Manaka Matsukubo (NC Courage–Chelsea/Japan). Lorena was named the NWSL’s goalkeeper of the year and helped Kansas City win the NWSL Shield, but goalkeepers rarely win the Ballon d’Or. Matsukubo split minutes across center forward, attacking midfield and central midfield and, despite helping Japan win the 2026 Asian Cup, her overall scoring figures (13 goals and five assists) were not the primary basis for her nomination.

A further trimming required nominees to be the best player on their club or have a credible case as such. That criterion removed Selma Bacha (OL Lyonnes/France), Esmee Brugts (Barcelona/Netherlands), Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City/Netherlands), Cata Coll (Barcelona/Spain), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City/England), Patri Guijarro (Barcelona/Spain), Mapi León (Barcelona–London City/Spain), Vivianne Miedema (Manchester City/Netherlands), Wendie Renard (OL Lyonnes/France) and Momoko Tanikawa (Bayern Munich/Japan). The elimination reflected concentration of nominees at a handful of clubs and voter tendencies to favor attacking players: eight finalists came from Barcelona’s Champions League–winning squad, five from Manchester City’s WSL title team, three from OL Lyonnes’ Champions League run and three from Bayern, according to the shortlist analysis.

The process reduces the field by combining trophy success, player role and club standing to separate likely contenders from the wider 30-player list as the vote approaches.