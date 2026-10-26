Ballon d’Or primer: 2026 nominees and past winners

The nominees for the 2026 men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or have been released, with high-profile names on both shortlists. The men’s list includes Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, while the women’s contenders feature Alexia Putellas, Mapi León, Khadija “Bunny” Shaw and Alessia Russo.

The Ballon d’Or, commonly called the “Golden Ball,” has been awarded to the best player of the soccer season since 1956. The Ballon d’Or Féminin was introduced in 2018 to recognize the top performer in the women’s game.

Winners are chosen from a shortlist by a jury that votes according to criteria published by the award’s website. The stated criteria are individual performances with decisive and impressive character; collective performances and titles won; and class and fair play. The jury is composed of specialized journalists — one from each of the top 100 FIFA-ranked nations for the men’s award and one from each of the top 50 for the women’s award.

Each participating journalist ranks their top 10 players and awards proportional points; a journalist’s No. 1 pick receives 15 points. The player who accumulates the most points overall wins the Ballon d’Or, per the award’s website.

Lionel Messi holds the all-time record with eight Ballon d’Or awards. In the women’s game, Aitana Bonmatí won three consecutive Ballon d’Or Féminin awards in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Recent winners include Ousmane Dembélé (men’s 2025) and Aitana Bonmatí (women’s 2025); Rodri was the men’s winner in 2024 and Lionel Messi won in 2023. The Ballon d’Or was not awarded in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.