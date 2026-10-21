Ballon d’Or winners need trophies, big goals and a modern PR push

Winning the men’s Ballon d’Or now requires more than outstanding play: consistent world-class performances, at least one major trophy in the previous 12 months, decisive goals in big moments, global superstar status and an intensive media campaign, according to ESPN. The award combines sporting achievement, commercial value and legacy, and the vote for Monday’s ceremony is unusually open as the Messi–Ronaldo era winds down.

This year’s front-runners — Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé — all enjoyed standout seasons, but only one can claim the prize. Trophies remain the decisive currency for top players, with the Champions League and the World Cup singled out as the most influential honors when assessing candidates.

Off-field messaging has become a crucial element. A representative of a former Ballon d’Or winner told ESPN the process has become “unedifying,” and campaigns increasingly spotlight goal totals and media visibility when a clear standout is not apparent. According to ESPN, Yamal, Mbappé and Kane each gave at least two major interviews before voting closed on Sept. 28.

Mbappé told France Football he believes the award should go to players who are different and that he did things this year that set him apart. Kane told Marca his personal and team seasons were extraordinary and noted his 73 goals last season as evidence. Yamal told Movistar he thought only he or Mbappé deserved the prize and cited his achievements over the year; a win would make him the youngest recipient at 19.

The Ballon d’Or’s modern stature contrasts with earlier eras. Lionel Messi has eight Ballons d’Or and Cristiano Ronaldo five, made by Parisian jeweler Mellerio dits Meller. Before their dominance, Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten each won three. When Michael Owen won in 2001, he was presented the trophy at Anfield and later said he had been unfamiliar with the award, a reminder of how much the prestige and public profile around the prize have grown.

Unlike much of the 2010s — when only Luka Modric (2018) interrupted Messi and Ronaldo’s run — the current race is broader and more contested, with on-field success now matched by carefully managed public campaigns, according to ESPN.