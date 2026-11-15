Balogun mimics Damian Lillard’s ‘Dame Time’ after goal in 6-0 win vs. Haiti

Folarin Balogun celebrated with Damian Lillard’s trademark “Dame Time” motion after scoring in the United States’ 6-0 rout of Haiti in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal tie on Saturday, according to the match report.

Balogun entered the game as a substitute in the 66th minute and converted in the 82nd, finishing the U.S. scoring barrage. After finding the net, the striker repeatedly pointed to his wrist as he ran toward a group of U.S. substitutes in celebration.

Following the match, Balogun posted a clip of the on-field celebration and a photo of Lillard doing the motion on X, further underscoring the tribute, according to the report.

It was not the only time Balogun used the gesture in the game. He performed the same wrist-pointing motion after what would have been a 75th-minute goal, but that tally was ruled out after a VAR review, the report says.

The celebration follows a similar pattern earlier this year: Balogun used LeBron James’ “silencer” celebration after opening the scoring for the U.S. against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup round of 32. That celebration also became official on the second attempt, after an initial disallowed goal in the same match, according to the report.