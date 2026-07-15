Balogun on Juventus shortlist; Arsenal may offer Gyökeres in Álvarez pursuit

Juventus are assessing a move for AS Monaco and USMNT striker Folarin Balogun, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Bianconeri reportedly view the 25-year-old as an alternative to Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani and want a player who can influence matches with runs in behind the defensive line.

An offer in the region of €50 million would be required to secure Balogun, who has also been linked with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur, the report added.

Arsenal could include striker Viktor Gyökeres as part of a player-exchange proposal to sign Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez, TalkSPORT reports. The LaLiga club are said to hold interest in the 28-year-old Gyökeres, who scored 14 goals in 36 Premier League appearances last season, but a deal could be complicated because Álvarez reportedly prefers Barcelona and his transfer would cost upwards of €150 million.

Other rumoured targets include Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, who is being tracked by Juventus, RB Leipzig and several Saudi Pro League clubs, according to TEAMtalk. TEAMtalk also reports that Leandro Trossard has agreed a €20 million move to Besiktas.

Barcelona are monitoring Tottenham captain and defender Cristian Romero, Fabrizio Romano reports, with the player’s representatives said to have informed Spurs of his desire to seek a new challenge. Serie A club Internazionale have also been linked to the Argentina international, Romano adds.

AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim has added Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui to his shortlist, Calciomercato reports, with talks expected to hinge on whether the player pushes for a move; Manchester United are reportedly reluctant to let him go. Barcelona are separately exploring moves for Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani, who has a €29 million release clause, and free-agent Dusan Vlahovic, Sport reports, with the latter said to have been unimpressed Barcelona by salary demands and linked to Besiktas.

Confirmed moves in recent days include Manchester United’s signing of Youri Tielemans after the club triggered a £35 million release clause, according to ESPN. London City Lionesses have announced the signing of Kadidiatou Diani for around £500,000, and ESPN reports that Marseille forward Mason Greenwood is nearing a four-year deal with Fenerbahçe after Atlético Madrid dropped their pursuit.