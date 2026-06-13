Balogun, Pulisic lead USMNT in 4-1 World Cup opening win

The U.S. men’s national team opened its 2026 World Cup campaign with a 4-1 victory over Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, scoring what ESPN called the most goals the side has ever recorded in a World Cup match.

According to ESPN, an own goal by Paraguay’s Damián Bobadilla and two strikes from Folarin Balogun gave the U.S. a three-goal advantage at halftime. Paraguay’s Mauricio pulled one back in the second half before Giovanni Reyna’s late goal restored the three-goal margin.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino received a 7 out of 10 in ESPN’s assessment, with the outlet noting that returning Chris Richards to the lineup allowed Pochettino to field his preferred starting XI for the first time in the tournament build-up.

ESPN’s player ratings highlighted Christian Pulisic with an 8, while Weston McKennie and Malik Tillman earned 7s for their roles in midfield and attacking transitions. Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream were each given 6s; Chris Richards and Sergiño Dest received 5s; and goalkeeper Matt Freese was rated 4.

The result leaves the U.S. atop Group D, with Australia and Türkiye scheduled to meet Saturday, and ESPN described the American performance as putting the team in an early strong position to advance to the knockout rounds.