Balogun salutes Damian Lillard with ‘Dame Time’ celebration in 6-0 win over Haiti

Folarin Balogun produced a late flourish for the United States on Saturday, marking a goal with Damian Lillard’s signature ‘Dame Time’ wrist motion as the U.S. routed Haiti 6-0 in the first leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal, according to the match report.

Balogun entered the contest as a substitute in the 66th minute and converted in the 82nd to close out the scoring barrage, the report said. After finding the net, the striker repeatedly pointed to his wrist as he ran toward a group of U.S. substitutes in celebration.

The match summary noted Balogun shared the moment on social media after the game, posting a clip of the celebration on X along with a photo of Lillard performing the motion. Earlier in the second half, Balogun also used the same wrist gesture after what appeared to be a 75th-minute goal, but that tally was ruled out following a VAR review.

That was not Balogun’s first time adopting an NBA-inspired celebration. The forward employed LeBron James’ so-called silencer motion after opening the scoring for the U.S. against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup round of 32, the report said. In that instance, the silencer celebration was made official on the second attempt as an earlier goal had been disallowed in the same match.

The 6-0 result underscored a dominant U.S. attack in the first leg and featured Balogun coming off the bench to add the final goal and a distinctive postscore salute to close the match, according to the match report.