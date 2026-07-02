Balogun sent off as 10-man U.S. lead Bosnia-Herzegovina in Round of 32

England-born forward Folarin Balogun was sent off as the United States played with 10 men while leading Bosnia-Herzegovina in their World Cup round-of-32 match, according to ESPN.

The fixture marked the start of the U.S. campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage, with Mauricio Pochettino listed as the U.S. manager in ESPN’s coverage.

Christian Pulisic returned to the U.S. lineup for the match against Bosnia-Herzegovina, ESPN reported, as the United States sought to advance to the round of 16.

ESPN characterized the game as the last round-of-32 match of the tournament and provided live updates from Santa Clara, where the match was being played.

ESPN posted live coverage of the match on July 1, 2026. The outlet’s updates noted the red card to Balogun and the U.S. holding a lead while reduced to 10 players.