Sandy Baltimore rifled home the decisive goal in Chelsea’s 1-0 Women’s Super League win over Manchester City and arrives at Wednesday’s UEFA Women’s Champions League meeting with former club Paris Saint-Germain in strong form. Kick-off at Plough Lane is scheduled for 8 p.m. GMT.

Last season did not go to plan for Sonia Bompastor’s side, with a third-place WSL finish and a Champions League quarter-final exit. Clear-the-air dressing-room talks at the start of the new campaign and the summer signing of Melvine Malard have played a part in refocusing the squad; Chelsea lead the WSL after 10 games.

Speaking at a UWCL virtual press conference, Baltimore said the squad agreed to treat last season as “a thing of the past” and to move forward by training hard every day, according to ESPN. She described a close on-field relationship with Malard, who joined from Manchester United in July and has already scored six league goals and two in the UWCL.

Baltimore has been deployed across the left side — at left-back, left wing-back and left wing — and said she prefers the left wing because she enjoys providing penetration and attacking threat, according to ESPN. An injury to Niamh Charles last season required more time at full-back, but the arrival of Katie McCabe has allowed Baltimore more freedom to play higher and to combine with Malard.

Malard was withdrawn in the 35th minute against Manchester City with a hamstring concern, and Baltimore’s stoppage-time strike proved decisive. Baltimore described the Manchester City victory as a team effort and said the goal has boosted her confidence ahead of the PSG reunion, according to ESPN. Viewers can watch the UWCL on ESPN or Disney+ depending on location.