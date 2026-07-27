Banyana loss to Tanzania leaves World Cup qualification hopes in jeopardy

South Africa’s Banyana Banyana fell 2-1 to Tanzania in their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations opener in Casablanca, leaving qualification for the 2027 World Cup in doubt, according to the match report. The defeat came after a late winner from Hasnath Ubamba with just over three minutes remaining in the second half.

The report says Banyana struggled for much of the first half against a disciplined Tanzania defence. Twiga Stars forward Diana Msewa opened the scoring in the 37th minute, Najiat Abbas produced several notable saves but appeared vulnerable to aerial deliveries, and Bambanani Mbane pulled the hosts level in stoppage time before Ubamba struck the decisive goal.

Desiree Ellis, now 10 years into her tenure, has navigated difficult moments before, but the report states this loss leaves her position under unusual pressure. The piece notes that several influential figures from past successes have retired without obvious replacements and that many remaining players are not at peak form, complicating the task of turning around the campaign and securing a top-four finish.

Recent inconsistencies are highlighted in the report: in June Banyana recorded a 5-0 defeat and a 1-0 win against Japan. The team has shown a recurring lack of penetration, with its only goal against Japan coming from a corner. The report adds that Jermaine Seoposenwe’s recent retirement and Thembi Kgatlana’s diminished explosiveness have been felt in attack, while the defence was exposed by counter-attacks against Tanzania.

The squad composition has also changed since the 2022 WAFCON title, the report states. Ellis used eight overseas-based players in 2022 but now has four, and the HollywoodBets Super League season began two months later than expected this year. Young winger Nthabiseng Majiya, 22, has been entrusted with increased responsibility over the last three matches but has not yet demonstrated she can replace Seoposenwe, according to the report.

The report reminds that the top four teams at WAFCON will qualify directly for the 2027 World Cup, with two more advancing to inter-confederation playoffs via losing quarter-finalist playoffs. It adds that a defeat to Ivory Coast on July 31 would leave any remaining paths to the tournament extremely rocky, and urges that Ellis at least secure an exit marked by bravery and defiance.