Barbra Banda nets four as Zambia rout Egypt 6-0 in WAFCON opener

Barbra Banda scored four goals, including a 27-minute hat-trick, as Zambia overwhelmed Egypt 6-0 in their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations opener in Rabat on Tuesday. Racheal Nachula opened the scoring from the penalty spot and Eneless Phiri added a stoppage-time strike as the Copper Queens delivered their most comprehensive WAFCON win in a decade.

The 6-0 margin was the tournament’s biggest since Nigeria beat Mali by the same scoreline in 2016. Egypt, making their first WAFCON appearance in ten years, were drawn against Zambia — who were quarterfinalists a year ago — and were overpowered, particularly in a dominant second half by the She-polopolo.

Nachula converted a spot kick in the 25th minute after Amira Mohamed was caught in possession and pulled back Banda. Egypt held until the hour mark, but the match turned decisively thereafter: Banda scored from the penalty spot in the 60th minute following an extended VAR review that found a handball, then headed home three minutes later from a Prisca Chilufya cross. She added another late effort after Egypt failed to clear, and substitute Eneless Phiri curled in a superb effort in the 92nd minute before Banda completed her quartet shortly after.

Amira Mohamed, the FC Masar defender, conceded a second penalty and maintained her hand was in a natural position protecting her face, though officials ruled otherwise. Egypt also lost Leia Khairy to injury in the 32nd minute and were visibly emotional at the final whistle after struggling to keep pace with Zambia.

The She-polopolo, who won bronze in 2022, will face Nigeria in a rematch of last year’s quarter-final — when Nigeria prevailed 5-0 — in Rabat on August 1, before concluding Group C against Malawi on August 5. Banda was named Player of the Match and told CAF media that the team was pleased with the performance but remained focused on the next game.