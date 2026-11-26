Barcelona have shown interest in a loan move for Manchester United centre back Ayden Heaven, according to The Sun. The 20-year-old is reportedly open to a temporary move away from Old Trafford.

Heaven has been left on the bench in both of Mauricio Pochettino’s matches since the Argentine took charge at Manchester United, the report adds. Fulham are also said to be monitoring the defender, with a potential swap involving Calvin Bassey discussed, though that appears unlikely because of Bassey’s importance to the Cottagers.

Separately, Barcelona and Real Madrid are said to be working behind the scenes over a potential move for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in 2027, TEAMtalk reports. The 26-year-old remains a target for both Spanish clubs, who are in regular contact through intermediaries as they pursue a summer 2027 option. Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also shown interest, and senior figures at the Etihad are aware Haaland wants to test himself in LaLiga, the report says.

Other transfer activity noted in the roundup includes widespread scouting of RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa after a two-goal performance against Lens, TEAMtalk reports. Scouts from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus were among those watching, with Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain also linked. Leipzig are reportedly aware of the attention and are working on a contract extension for Nusa, whose current deal runs until 2029.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United in Juventus winger Francisco Conceição, while Fabrizio Romano notes Liverpool have verbally agreed to sign 16-year-old winger Sidy Barhama Ndiaye in January 2028, when he turns 18. La Gazzetta also names Napoli among the clubs to have made moves for Monza striker Gustavo Varela, with Juventus, AC Milan and Inter among other suitors.