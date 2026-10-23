Barcelona among clubs monitoring Cavan Sullivan amid City uncertainty

Barcelona are one of several major European clubs tracking Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan, according to Sport.

The United States international has previously signed a pre‑contract agreement to join Manchester City when he turns 18, Sport reports. Sullivan has drawn attention for his performances with the Union and at youth international level.

Sport says uncertainty surrounding Manchester City’s financial sanctions has prompted interest from a host of top clubs. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool and Paris Saint‑Germain are all named as monitoring the situation, the report adds.

The listing places Sullivan among a group of young prospects attracting cross‑border attention amid a transfer landscape shaped by regulatory and financial questions. The report does not identify a frontrunner for any eventual move.

The update appeared as part of a wider transfer round‑up that highlighted other monitoring activity across Europe, with several clubs keeping tabs on emerging talents and established players alike, according to Sport.