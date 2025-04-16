Barcelona Suffers Painful Loss but Advances

Barcelona suffered a dramatic 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, but still advanced to the semifinals on aggregate thanks to their first-leg 2-2 draw and away goals advantage.

The match at Parc des Princes was intense from the start, with Kylian Mbappé striking early to put PSG ahead in the aggregate scoreline. Barcelona answered with a crucial goal from Raphinha in the 38th minute, leveling the tie once again.

In the second half, a controversial penalty awarded to PSG gave Achraf Hakimi the chance to convert and put Paris back ahead. But despite the defeat, Barcelona’s away goals and superior first-leg performance pushed them through.

Aggregate Score

Barcelona 3–3 PSG

Barcelona advances on away goals

Key Performers

Barcelona:

Raphinha: 1 goal, 3 key passes

Marc-André ter Stegen: 6 saves

Jules Koundé: 5 clearances, 2 interceptions

Paris Saint-Germain:

Kylian Mbappé: 1 goal, 4 shots

Achraf Hakimi: 1 goal (pen), 2 tackles

Vitinha: 1 assist, 91% pass accuracy

Takeaways

Barcelona’s resilience paid off , even when the result didn’t go their way.

Ter Stegen was instrumental , especially in the second half.

PSG exits with frustration, once again falling short in European knockout play despite a talented squad.

What’s Next?

Barcelona moves on to the Champions League Semifinals, where they’ll face the winner of Atlético Madrid vs Inter Milan. The first leg is scheduled for April 30, 2025.