Barcelona, Real Madrid scout Haaland at Anfield; Chelsea target Alex Scott

Scouts from Barcelona and Real Madrid attended Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday to watch striker Erling Haaland, who opened the scoring, according to TEAMtalk. Both Spanish clubs are said to be monitoring the possibility of a future move following Manchester City’s guilty verdict on hundreds of financial charges.

TEAMtalk also reports that Barça were watching defender Ronald Araújo, who is on loan at Liverpool, while Real Madrid were checking on Liverpool midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz during the same trip to Anfield.

Chelsea are growing confident they can sign AFC Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott in January, according to TEAMtalk. The report says the Blues are willing to meet Bournemouth’s demands for a deal likely to reach about £100 million; Bournemouth rejected interest in the summer, and Scott’s contract runs until 2028 with the player yet to agree an extension.

Borussia Dortmund have been tracking U.S. youth international and Philadelphia Union striker Malik Jakupovic, Sky Germany reports. Dortmund submitted an offer of €2 million to €3 million in the summer that was rejected, and the report adds that Chelsea, RB Salzburg and Stuttgart are among others interested, with contact continuing.

Football Insider reports Chelsea would need at least £50 million to persuade Barcelona to sell midfielder Frenkie de Jong in January. The 29-year-old is injured but nearing a return to fitness, a development that could complicate any move as Barça await his comeback; Chelsea have been linked as they look to replace Enzo Fernández, who joined Manchester City in the summer.

Other items from the transfer roundup include Calciomercato reporting that Ruben Amorim wants AC Milan to sign 18-year-old Sassuolo midfielder Darryl Bakola — who was man of the match in a 1-1 draw with Milan and has attracted interest from Roma and Juventus — and the confirmation that former Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal has joined Getafe on a free transfer.